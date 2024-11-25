Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.74. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 482,204 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 57.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,537,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after purchasing an additional 261,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 689,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 28.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 13.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

