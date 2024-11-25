Pitcairn Co. Sells 906 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Avient by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 185.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avient

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Up 2.2 %

AVNT stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.50 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

