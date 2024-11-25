Pitcairn Co. Sells 815 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,132,000 after buying an additional 213,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after acquiring an additional 146,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,850,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 536,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $137.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

