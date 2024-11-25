Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $343.74 and last traded at $346.30, with a volume of 2345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $310,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,184,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
