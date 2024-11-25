Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Western Union worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Union by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 59.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.