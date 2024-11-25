Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 621,643 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,197,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $229.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

