Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,497,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 41.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

American Express Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AXP opened at $301.30 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $163.32 and a 52 week high of $301.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

