PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.74 and last traded at $88.13. Approximately 2,471,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,316,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 196.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,664,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.