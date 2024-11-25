Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $21.64. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 84,633 shares traded.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.99 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -235.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

