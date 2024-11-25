Pacific Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
IJJ opened at $133.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
