Pacific Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

