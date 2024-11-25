Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Onto Innovation worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 287.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 115.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 811.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $396,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $166.29 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

