OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 58918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,784.71. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,669.76. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

