Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 1040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

