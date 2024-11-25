Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

