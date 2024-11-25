Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 590 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

Waters Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $373.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $393.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

