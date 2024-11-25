Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.38, but opened at $41.87. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Newmont shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 926,066 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 95.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Newmont by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,736 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.