Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

NFLX traded down $13.24 on Monday, reaching $884.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,922. The company has a market capitalization of $378.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $755.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.