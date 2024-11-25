Needham & Company LLC Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,150.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.07.

NOW stock opened at $1,060.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $948.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $836.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,787 shares of company stock worth $17,841,028. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

