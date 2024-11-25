NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 25490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NB Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after buying an additional 290,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NB Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after buying an additional 140,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares during the period.

NB Bancorp Company Profile



NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

