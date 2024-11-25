National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$138.54 and last traded at C$138.54, with a volume of 1800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$137.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NA. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$129.30.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.27.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.