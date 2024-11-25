Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 6,492,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 3,237,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NNE. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter worth about $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.