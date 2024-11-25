MSA Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

MSA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.3% of MSA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after acquiring an additional 148,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $475.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $489.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.69.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

