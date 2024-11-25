Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,404,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,872 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.39% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,335,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,159,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,558,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $134.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $135.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

