Modular Medical Completes Underwritten Public Offering to Raise $8.2 MillionSan Diego, CA – Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) successfully closed an underwritten public offering on November 25, 2024, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $8

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Modular Medical’s 8K filing here.
About Modular Medical
Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
