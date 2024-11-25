MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $14.41. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 237,287 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
