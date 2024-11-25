Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,998 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $102.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 150.94 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.