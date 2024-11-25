Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at $270,172.80. This trade represents a 28.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $542,320.46. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,715 shares of company stock worth $299,172. Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.36 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.