Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at $270,172.80. This trade represents a 28.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $174,267.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $542,320.46. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,715 shares of company stock worth $299,172. Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.
Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.36 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%.
Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
