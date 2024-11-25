McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,498 shares of company stock worth $10,381,296. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $290.28 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $278.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

