Marsh & McLennan Companies’ (MMC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $242.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $227.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $184.28 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

