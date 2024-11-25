Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $485,300.10 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,930. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.94 and a 1-year high of $289.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

