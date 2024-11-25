Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MANH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.78.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $280.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.89. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $199.23 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $234,249,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 448.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,521,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

