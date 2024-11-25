Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.58 and last traded at $231.52, with a volume of 6781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.83.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

