Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 229,582 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,841,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 59.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 134.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $195,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 36,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,586,572.08. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,991 shares of company stock worth $43,333,238. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $342.02 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $348.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.