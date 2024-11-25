Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294,476 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises about 0.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $632,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 101.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,644,205.28. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,064 shares of company stock worth $9,282,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

