Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,050,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,757 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $74,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,562,000 after purchasing an additional 78,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,045,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 553,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 430,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

