Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,527 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.22% of Glaukos worth $87,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Glaukos by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.