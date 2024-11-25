Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 330,717 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.88% of Starbucks worth $968,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SBUX opened at $102.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.60.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
