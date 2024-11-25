Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 330,717 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.88% of Starbucks worth $968,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

