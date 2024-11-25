Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $263.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.88 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

