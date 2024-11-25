Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $20.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 43.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 1,680,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after buying an additional 2,236,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

