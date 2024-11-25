Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.21)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $169-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.68 million.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $3.51. 11,174,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $649.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

