Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17,238.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $417.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.86 and a 200-day moving average of $480.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.