Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 89 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

