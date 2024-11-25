Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6,433.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,030 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.6% during the second quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $23.15 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

