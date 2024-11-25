Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,957 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 204,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVB opened at $50.54 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $399.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.