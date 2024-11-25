Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $281.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $197.00 and a 52-week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.