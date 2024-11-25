Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $52.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

