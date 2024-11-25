Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $6.75. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 1,061,688 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

