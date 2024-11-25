Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor Acquires 3,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,080.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

POU stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,363. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.51 and a one year high of C$33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.29.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

