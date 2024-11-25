JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,470,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 534,523 shares.The stock last traded at $59.69 and had previously closed at $59.18.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 510.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 100,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,988 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

